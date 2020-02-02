Highlights of the Week

Image source: Port of Hamburg

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (January 27 – February 2, 2020).

 

TSHD Anchorage Launched in Harlingen

Thecla Bodewes Shipyards launched the 3000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Anchorage in Harlingen last Friday.

 

Man Killed During Topsail Beach Dredging Project

Town of Topsail Beach, North Carolina, has just reported a fatal accident involving beach nourishment pipeline.

 

Hopper Dredger River Thames Passes Sea Trials

DEME Group’s latest addition to the fleet, the 2.300m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) River Thames has successfully completed its sea trials in Southeast Asia.

 

Final Preparations for Phase II of the Carteret County Renourishment Project

There’s lots of activity taking place on land and in the water at the Atlantic Beach, NC, preparing the site for the Phase II of the Carteret County Post Florence Renourishment Project.

 

Major Milestone for Elbe Fairway Widening Project

From Tuesday, January 28, vessels with a combined width of up to 98 meters may pass each other in a widened section of the Elbe known as the ‘passing box’, reports the Port of Hamburg.

 

