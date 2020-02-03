Construction of Helston’s new £2M Flood Scheme on the Way

The Environment Agency will start work on the new £2 million Helston (River Cober) flood defense scheme this month.

It will include new flood defenses along the east side of the River Cober, a road ramp at the end of Mill Lane, earth embankment from Mill Lane to St Johns Road Bridge and rendered flood wall from St Johns Road Bridge to County Bridge.

The combined benefit of the new Helston scheme and the recently completed Loe Bar scheme means a total of 121 homes in Helston will be better protected from flooding.

Commenting the latest news, Environment Agency Project Manager, David Harker, said: We are delighted to be building this flood defence scheme for the residents of Helston. Helston has a long history of flooding from the River Cober and Loe Pool. Once complete these defenses combined with the defense at Loe bar will reduce flood risk to 1 in 100 years. We hope people will come along on Thursday to meet us and see how we plan to build the scheme.”

The Environment Agency will also hold a public drop-in session on Thursday 6 February at the Old Cattle Market, Helston from 2.30pm to 6.30pm.