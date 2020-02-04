Dredge Yard Delivers ECO 300 to Sri Lanka

Image source: Dredge Yard

Dredge Yard and their sole agent in Sri Lanka recently won an order for a standard cutter dredger (CSD) ECO 300.

The order was placed in the last quarter of 2019 and earlier this month, the dredger was successfully delivered to Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The company said in its latest announcement that they already commissioned and tested the dredger to ensure optimal dredging performance.

CSD ECO 300 will be used for governmental projects by Sri Lanka Land Development Corporation (SLLDC).

Dredge Yard’s standard ECO 300 model was supplied with additional features, according to the requirements of SLLDC.

Image source: Dredge Yard

