Pea Island Restoration Project Halfway Through

Image source: Michael Flynn

Barnhill Construction crew is halfway through with the habitat restoration activities on Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge.

Partners at the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and the contractor are excavating sand behind the Oregon Inlet Terminal Groin in order to improve habitats for migratory birds.

Sections within a 3-acre area will be dug out to create open water inter tidal pool areas for multiple shorebird species.

Approximately 25,000 cubic yards of sand will be excavated and deposited on the upper beach adjacent to the work area.

Work which started in late January will be completed by the end of February to minimize disturbance to early arriving migrant and breeding birds.

Moving sand to create better habitat has occurred several times in the past 10 years, in the winters of 2008, 2011, and 2014. This work creates moist sand and inter-tidal pool habitats with non-vegetated shoreline.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

LA Restoration Project Complete

The $18.7 million Queen Bess Island restoration project is now officially complete – making the Brown Pelican ...

read more →

Queen Bess Project Nears End

The Queen Bess Island project, one of the fastest moving restoration projects Louisiana has seen, is nearing its ...

read more →

Queen Bess Island VIDEO Update

﻿ The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) has just announced the latest video update from ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Ship Island Phase 2 Wraps Up

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Mobile District has successfully wrapped up the Ship Island Restoration ...

read more →

Boost for Ship Island Restoration

Mississippi  Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith has announced the award of a $56.6 million contract to carry out Phases 3 and ...

read more →

Queen Bess Work Progresses

The Queen Bess Island restoration project in Barataria Bay, conducted by Pontchartrain Partners, is in full swing ...

read more →

Beaver Island Project Continues

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, said in their latest announcement that the works continue ...

read more →

Restoring the Chesapeake Bay

U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen yesterday applauded a new agreement between the Army Corps’ ...

read more →

Queen Bess Project Starts This Fall

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) has awarded the contract to restore Queen Bess ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Spotlight on RI Coastal Program

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) spent a few days in Rhode Island last week to evaluate ...

read more →

BOEM, CPRA Ink Two LA Deals

BOEM and the State of Louisiana’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) have signed two agreements to ...

read more →

Clover Island Agreement Inked

The Port of Kennewick and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Walla Walla District have signed a cost share ...

read more →

Restoration Work Begins in Exeter

The Rhode Island Government’s Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is conducting a habitat ...

read more →

CPRA Implementation Update

Seven major coastal restoration projects in Louisiana totaling more than half a billion dollars have been completed ...

read more →

Beaver Island Work Underway

The long awaited Beaver Island Habitat Restoration and Enhancement Project – aimed to dramatically improve ...

read more →