McKay Creek Dredging on the Way

The City of Pendleton, Umatilla County, and the Lower McKay Creek Water Control District have been working since last fall to obtain a permit to remove sediment that was washed into that section of McKay Creek between Quinney Bridge and Struve Bridge during last Springs flood event.

According to the city’s latest release, final permit approval is pending and expected sometime during the week of February 10th.

Crews are currently working to prepare for the project. This work includes the construction of access roads to the creek sediment removal areas and staging equipment and materials.

Once the work begins, the city and county crews will be working together to remove the estimated 800 truckloads of material from the creek that will be stockpiled west of Community Park for future reuse, purposes to be determined.

The effort will also be done in cooperation with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and the Bureau of Reclamation, said the city.

The work should be completed no later than March 31.