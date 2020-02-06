McKay Creek Dredging on the Way

The City of Pendleton, Umatilla County, and the Lower McKay Creek Water Control District have been working since last fall to obtain a permit to remove sediment that was washed into that section of McKay Creek between Quinney Bridge and Struve Bridge during last Springs flood event. 

According to the city’s latest release, final permit approval is pending and expected sometime during the week of February 10th.

Crews are currently working to prepare for the project. This work includes the construction of access roads to the creek sediment removal areas and staging equipment and materials.

Once the work begins, the city and county crews will be working together to remove the estimated 800 truckloads of material from the creek that will be stockpiled west of Community Park for future reuse, purposes to be determined.

The effort will also be done in cooperation with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and the Bureau of Reclamation, said the city.

The work should be completed no later than March 31.

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

