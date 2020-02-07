Pool 6 Dredged Material Plan Available

zoom Image source: USACE

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, has released its draft Environmental Assessment (EA) for a proposed dredged material management plan in Pool 6, near Winona, Minnesota, and will accept comment on it through March 9.

The draft plan outlines the transportation and land requirements to permanently place dredged material removed from the Mississippi River in Pool 6 for the next 20 years.

Pool 6 is a 14.4-mile stretch of the river from Lock and Dam 5A, in Fountain City, Wisconsin, to Lock and Dam 6 in Trempealeau, Wisconsin.

Corps of Engineers officials will host a public meeting to discuss the draft plan and receive public comments.

The meeting will take place at the Winona Historical Society, 160 Johnson St., in Winona, from 6 – 8 p.m., February 11.

The meeting will include a formal presentation highlighting the Corps’ navigation mission and the proposed dredged material management plan. A question and answer session will follow the presentation, said USACE.