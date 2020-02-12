Rye Harbor Included in the Budget

U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Senator Maggie Hassan and Chris Pappas issued the following statements in response to the Army Corps release of their fiscal year 2020 work plan, which includes $4 million to complete dredging work at Rye Harbor.

Just last month, Shaheen led a New Hampshire congressional delegation letter to the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Mick Mulvaney and Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works R.D. James, requesting that dredging for Rye Harbor be included in the Corps’ 2020 work plan.

I’m very relieved the Corps heeded our calls to prioritize this project and I’m excited to share this news with our fishermen and lobstermen that help is on the way,” said Senator Shaheen. “The emergency dredging at Hampton-Seabrook Harbor was completed in a timely manner and I’ll be urging a similar result for Rye.”

Rye Harbor is an important economic driver for the Seacoast economy, and this dredging project is desperately needed to keep the harbor functional,” said Senator Hassan.

New Hampshire’s harbors are vital to our communities and economy, and this funding to move forward with dredging in Rye is an important step to address safety concerns and ensure the harbor’s functionality,” said Congressman Pappas.

Senator Shaheen is a fierce advocate for New Hampshire fishermen and coastal communities. As a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, she helped procure more than $7 billion for the Corps to complete necessary infrastructure projects in New Hampshire and across the country in fiscal year (FY) 2020 funding legislation that the President signed into law in December.

 

