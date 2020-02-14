Dredging Ball Joint by Straatman

zoom Image source: mfstraatman.com

Machinefabriek L. Straatman has successfully completed the production, assembly and test of a quick release ball joint with an inner diameter of 700 mm.

This specific type of ball joint, also known as pinch ball joint, will be used on a cutter suction dredger.

This typical Straatman design, which is invented decades ago, is well known for its high quality and long life time.

The great advantage of this ball joint type is an easy and quick connection/disconnection of a floating pipeline or hose, mostly used between a floating pipeline and cutter suction dredger or pontoon.

Project details

For this project, Straatman received the order for a pinch ball joint of ø700 mm., to be used on a cutter suction dredger (CSD). The applicable maximum working pressure is 10 Bar and the maximum joint angle is 15°.

The rotation, which is possible under maximum pressure, is unlimited. This quick release ball joint is executed with a wear resistant liner.

For easy, quick and safe operation this ball joint is executed with hydraulic cylinders, said Straatman.

Both engineering and production is executed at our factory in Zwijndrecht, the Netherlands.