DSC Dredge Sharkuda Making its Way to Bangladesh

DSC Dredge’s Director of International Dredge Sales, Charles Sinunu, recently attended a meeting and luncheon with Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.

DSC Dredge said in its announcement that, during the luncheon, the Prime Minister was pleased to learn about the agreement between DSC Dredge and Deep Diggers Ltd of Chittagong and their current project scope that focuses on DSC providing engineering design and component packages for two 18” Shark class dredges that will be independently fabricated in Chittagong, Bangladesh.

”The Honorable Prime Minister expressed her delightment to know that DSC Dredge’s agreement not only provides for a transfer of technology from the US along with helping create new job opportunities in Bangladesh, but is fostering Bangladesh’s economic and commercial growth and looked forward to hearing more about the Sharkuda making its way to Bangladesh,” said DSC Dredge in their official release.

The Sharkuda Class dredge features a swinging ladder design specifically patented for wide deep swings. Available with diesel or electric power, the Sharkuda can reach dredging depths down to 43 feet (13.1 m). Standard discharge sizes range from 12 inches (300 mm) to 18 inches (450 mm).