Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (February 10-16, 2020).

Creating Dredging Capacity in Southern Africa

Subtech and Royal IHC are taking an important step in the development of dredging capacity in southern Africa.

VIDEO: Spotlight on Dubai Harbor Masterplan

Just a stone’s throw from Dubai’s iconic Ain Dubai and Palm Jumeirah, the project involved reclaiming 60 hectares of additional land and constructing huge quay walls and a new marina in the azure blue water.

TSHD Yury Maslyukov Joins Rosmorport Fleet

New trailing suction hopper dredger named Yury Maslyukov, built by Karelia-based Onezhsky Shipyard under the design of Damen shipbuilding group, recently joined the FSUE Rosmorport fleet.

FY21 Budget Request Includes Full Funding for SHEP

U.S. Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, U.S. Representative Buddy Carter and the Georgia Ports Authority have applauded President Trump’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2021, which includes full capability funding to keep the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project (SHEP) on track.

DSC Dredge Sharkuda Making its Way to Bangladesh

DSC Dredge’s Director of International Dredge Sales, Charles Sinunu, recently attended a meeting and luncheon with Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.