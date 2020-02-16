Highlights of the Week

Image source: Rosmorport

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (February 10-16, 2020).

 

Creating Dredging Capacity in Southern Africa

Subtech and Royal IHC are taking an important step in the development of dredging capacity in southern Africa.

 

VIDEO: Spotlight on Dubai Harbor Masterplan

Just a stone’s throw from Dubai’s iconic Ain Dubai and Palm Jumeirah, the project involved reclaiming 60 hectares of additional land and constructing huge quay walls and a new marina in the azure blue water.

 

TSHD Yury Maslyukov Joins Rosmorport Fleet

New trailing suction hopper dredger named Yury Maslyukov, built by Karelia-based Onezhsky Shipyard under the design of Damen shipbuilding group, recently joined the FSUE Rosmorport fleet.

 

FY21 Budget Request Includes Full Funding for SHEP

U.S. Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, U.S. Representative Buddy Carter and the Georgia Ports Authority have applauded President Trump’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2021, which includes full capability funding to keep the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project (SHEP) on track.

 

DSC Dredge Sharkuda Making its Way to Bangladesh

DSC Dredge’s Director of International Dredge Sales, Charles Sinunu, recently attended a meeting and luncheon with Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (January 20 – 26, 2020). ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (January 13 – 19, 2020). ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (January 6 – January 12, ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (December 23 – 29, ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (December 2 – December ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (November 25 – December ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (November 4 – November ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (October 7 – October 13, ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (September 30 – October ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (September 9-15, 2019).   ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (September 2-8, 2019).   ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (April 15-21, 2019).   ...

read more →

Newell Beach to Get New Sand

Sand removed from the Daintree River Ferry channel will be spread across Newell Beach (Queensland, Australia) over ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (February 25 – March 3, 2019). ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (February 18-24, 2019).   ...

read more →