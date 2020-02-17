PHOTO: TSHD River Thames Out on the Sea Again

Following the completion of successful sea trials, the 2.300m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) River Thames went out on the sea again for a series of dredging trials, DEME Group announced today.

This compact hopper with a small draught will soon reinforce their fleet and is ideally suited for dredging works in shallow waters and on sea and inland waterways.

The vessel is designed to maintain sea and inland waterways, as well as perform land reclamation. It is equipped with the latest electronic system to improve positioning, sounding and execution of dredging work.

To minimize environmental impact during dredging, the vessel is equipped with the latest innovation in the field of overflow – the IHC Plumigator.