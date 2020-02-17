Sandbridge Beach Renourishment Scheme About to Begin

Photo by Pamela K Spaugy, USACE

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), in partnership with the City of Virginia Beach, has awarded a contract to the Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, Ltd. to conduct a beach renourishment effort along the Sandbridge Beach oceanfront.

Under the plan, around 1.7 million cubic yards of sand will be dredged from Sandbridge Shoal (located approximately 3 miles offshore in the Atlantic Ocean) and placed on the beach between Little Island Park and Dam Neck property (5.3 miles).

The contractor’s current schedule is to begin mobilization of equipment by February 20, 2020, Sandbridge Blue Vacation Rentals said in their latest project update.

Sand placement operations on the beach are scheduled to begin on March 1 and the project will be completed by May 23, 2020.

The contractor will work 24/7 until the project is complete, depending on conditions, according to the update.

The same beach was replenished in 2003, 2007 and 2013.
 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Manasota Beachfill on the Way

The preparation activities for the Manasota Key Beach Renourishment Project, to be conducted by Great Lakes Dredge ...

read more →

New Sand at Rosebud West Beach

Beach renourishment works undertaken by the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP) within the ...

read more →

Tybee Island Beachfill Kicks Off

Tybee Island Supplemental Beach Renourishment Project is officially underway, according to the city latest report. ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Officials Meet on Tybee Island Gig

Officials from the City of Tybee Island (GA), the Army Corps’ Savannah District and Great Lakes Dredge & ...

read more →

Collier County Beachfill Nears End

The Collier County 2019 Beach Renourishment Project is wrapping up ahead of schedule, the county said in their ...

read more →

Collier County Beachfill Update

Earth Tech Enterprises, Inc. is about to begin Collier County Beach Renourishment project, according to the ...

read more →

Pawleys Island Work on the Way

There are signs that a beach renourishment project at South Carolina’s Pawleys Island is set to begin soon, ...

read more →

Pawleys Island Plans Move Ahead

South Carolina’s Pawleys Island is moving forward with a much-needed beach renourishment project, Live 5 News ...

read more →

All Set for Surfside Beachfill

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, has just announced that construction mobilization will ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

GLDD Wins Sandbridge Contract

Although not even officially summer, the city of Virginia Beach and the Army Corps’ Norfolk District are ...

read more →

New Sand for Sunny Isles Beach

A delegation from the City of Sunny Isles Beach traveled recently to Tallahassee to attend the State Legislative ...

read more →

GLDD Wins Virginia Beach Deal

The Virginia Beach oceanfront is getting some added protection, thanks to a joint effort by the city and Norfolk ...

read more →

Surfside Beach Project on the Way

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced the award of a $17.9 million construction contract and a community ...

read more →

All Set for Challenger Beachfill

The City of Rockingham in Western Australia plans to carry out sand renourishment works at Challenger Beach in late ...

read more →

BOEM, USACE Ink Sandbridge Deal

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), the USACE’s Norfolk District and the City of Virginia Beach, ...

read more →