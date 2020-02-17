Sandbridge Beach Renourishment Scheme About to Begin

zoom Photo by Pamela K Spaugy, USACE

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), in partnership with the City of Virginia Beach, has awarded a contract to the Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, Ltd. to conduct a beach renourishment effort along the Sandbridge Beach oceanfront.

Under the plan, around 1.7 million cubic yards of sand will be dredged from Sandbridge Shoal (located approximately 3 miles offshore in the Atlantic Ocean) and placed on the beach between Little Island Park and Dam Neck property (5.3 miles).

The contractor’s current schedule is to begin mobilization of equipment by February 20, 2020, Sandbridge Blue Vacation Rentals said in their latest project update.

Sand placement operations on the beach are scheduled to begin on March 1 and the project will be completed by May 23, 2020.

The contractor will work 24/7 until the project is complete, depending on conditions, according to the update.

The same beach was replenished in 2003, 2007 and 2013.

