Boost for Lake Illawarra Dredging

Shellharbour City Mayor and former Lake Illawarra Estuary Committee Chair, Cr Marianne Saliba, has welcomed a $15,000 contribution towards funding a Lake Illawarra dredging study to improve boating access, Shellharbour City Council reported today. 

The money is from the ‘Rescuing our Waterways’ program, with Shellharbour City Council providing matching funding to allow for $30,000 in work.

Shellharbour Mayor, Marianne Saliba, said that dredging had been a topical issue for some members of the community who were concerned about the condition of the lake.

“From what local residents have told me, their concerns range from water quality associated with flooding issues and stormwater drainage, to recreational use and tourism opportunities on the lake,” Cr Saliba said.

“As such, dredging is something the community has a strong interest in.”

“This NSW Government funding is a good start on the Lake Illawarra Coastal Management Program that is expected to cost Shellharbour City Council and Wollongong City Council $37 million over 10 years,” she said.

Shellharbour City Council and Wollongong City Council jointly prepared a draft Lake Illawarra Coastal Management Program last year and asked for community input.

The draft plan has been out on exhibition.

