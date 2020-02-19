Manson to Kick Off Oceanside Harbor Dredging in March

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers yesterday held a pre-dredge conference call regarding the upcoming Oceanside Harbor dredging project.

According to USACE, Manson Construction will finish the Ventura Harbor dredge by the end of this week.

The plan is to begin mobilization effort on Monday, February 24, 2020. The first item will be to install the bird protection fencing near the river bed, between the Harbor and North Coast Village, reported the Corps.

They also added that the next step will be delivering dredge pipe to that location. By March 2nd, they will begin mobilizing equipment to Lot 12 on Harbor Beach, followed by vessels. If mobilization occurs as planned and weather holds up, they expect to begin dredging by March 5th.

We will host our first dredge meeting at the Harbor on February 26th. At that time Manson and the Army Corp will review the beach behind North Coast Village and Surfrider Way to determine if sand will need to be delivered to those locations prior to laying additional dredge pipe,” USACE said.

The latest survey completed in September 2019, indicates there is approximately 310,000 cubic yards of sand available to dredge, with an additional 80,000 cubic yards in the channel if dredged to the -30 feet.

The annual Spring dredging of the harbor inlet will provide approximately 400,000 cubic yards of clean sand to Oceanside beaches well before the start of summer.

 

