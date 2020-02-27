Oceanside Harbor Dredging Set for March 5

Image source: City of Oceanside Harbor

The City of Oceanside Harbor, CA, has just released the latest update on their upcoming dredging project, saying that the water quality testing operations in and around the harbor are currently underway.

According to the official statement, a 3500′ of plastic dredge pipe will be floated to the harbor and pulled up onto Harbor Beach during this week. Bird nesting protection fence will also be installed, said the city.

On March 2, USACE will conduct a final survey of the harbor inlet depths to determine dredge material available. Anticipated start of dredging work, to be conducted by Manson Construction, is March 5.

The latest survey completed in September 2019, indicates that there is approximately 310,000 cubic yards of sand available to dredge, with an additional 80,000 cubic yards in the channel if dredged to the -30 feet.

The annual Spring dredging of the harbor inlet is set to provide approximately 400,000 cubic yards of clean sand to Oceanside beaches well before the start of summer.

 

