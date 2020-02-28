Amendment Proposed for Westport Beach Nourishment Works

Image source: USACE

Planning & Zoning Director Mary Young has announced that on March 5, 2020 the Planning & Zoning Commission will review an amendment to the Westport Zoning Regulations, the Town of Westport, CT, reports. 

Authored by the Planning and Zoning Commission’s Zoning Regulation Revision Subcommittee, Text Amendment #775 proposes to add definitions and remove regulatory obstacles for property owners seeking to conduct beach nourishment or replenishment activities and reduce erosion on their properties abutting Long Island Sound.

Ms. Young explained that residents who own property adjacent to coastal waters frequently experience wave action resulting in beach depletion and land erosion.

Building berms and dunes are techniques to mitigate erosion.

This mitigation involves changing the existing topography or grades.  Currently such grade changes are subject to Special Permit/Site Plan approval by the Planning and Zoning Commission pursuant to §32-8, Excavation and Filling of Land.

Text Amendment #775 proposes exempting these grade changes from the excavation and fill requirements which were not originally intended to apply to beach nourishment or replenishment projects.

Currently, the excavation and fill regulations require the slope of sand dunes, and all manmade earth slopes, cannot exceed five (5) horizontal to one (1) vertical (20%).  In most cases, sand dunes are more effective with a slope greater than 20%.

Comments supporting the proposal were received from the State of CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection as well as the Westport Conservation Department.

A public hearing regarding these topics will be held on March 5, 2020 at 7:00 PM at Town Hall in Room Auditorium.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Westport South Jetty Work Begins

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will place about 55,000 cubic yards of sand at the Grays Harbor south jetty breach ...

read more →

Damen DOP250 Busy in Westport

The Westport Marina dredging program in Washington, undertaken by a Damen DOP250 with cutter unit, is currently ...

read more →

Hayling Island Works Wrap Up

Eastern Solent Coastal Partnership (ESCP) said in their latest announcement that the beach nourishment works on ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
No events No events

Myrtle Beach Wins ASBPA Award

The City of Myrtle Beach yesterday received the Robert L. Wiegel Coastal Project Award for its beach preservation ...

read more →

GLDD Ready for Rehoboth Beach

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company is about to begin beach nourishment project for the City of Rehoboth Beach, ...

read more →

Quinns Beach Project - Stage 3

The City of Wanneroo, WA, has presented plans for the Stage 3 of the Quinns Beach Long Term Coastal Management ...

read more →

Topsail Contract for Weeks Marine

The Town of Topsail Beach, North Carolina, awarded their channel dredging and beach nourishment project contract to ...

read more →

Westport Marina Dredging Starts

The Westport Marina dredging project is set to begin this week, the Port of Grays Harbor said in their latest ...

read more →

Nags Head Nourishment Ends

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) has successfully completed the Nags Head beach nourishment ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Upham Beachfill Underway

The Upham Beach nourishment project is now underway, according to the Pinellas County latest update on the project. ...

read more →

Dennis Beachfill Project Proposed

The town of Dennis is seeking a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, to conduct work ...

read more →

North Myrtle Works Start Soon

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District, is planning to begin a storm damage reduction (beach ...

read more →

Westport Slough Plan on Display

The USACE Portland District is seeking public comment on the Federal Navigation Channel Operations and Maintenance ...

read more →

Nags Head Nourishment in May

The Town of Nags Head, NC, will be conducting a beach nourishment maintenance project starting in May 2019 and ...

read more →

Milford Beach Fill Plan Unveiled

The City of Milford’s Department of Public Works is seeking a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, ...

read more →