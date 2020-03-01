Highlights of the Week

Image source: J.F. Brennan

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (February 24-March 1, 2020).

 

Port Solent Dredging Scheme Begins Today

ML (UK) Dredging Ltd of Portsmouth, Hampshire, is about to begin a routine maintenance dredging of the Port Solent Approaches, according to the Queen’s Harbor Master Portsmouth.

 

TSHD Sanderus Arrives in Belgium

Jan De Nul Group’s newest trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Sanderus just arrived in Belgium to execute maintenance dredging works in the coastal ports.

 

Takoradi Dredging Kicks Off

The Takoradi Port dredging operations, aimed to create a deeper depth to make it easier for bigger vessels to dock at the port, have officially started, Ghana News Agency reports.

 

Rosmorport to Complete NOVATEK Dredging by April 2021

FSUE Rosmorport is set to complete dredging works under NOVATEK’s project on construction of a transshipment facility in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky by April 2021.

 

J.F. Brennan Completes Massey’s Ditch Dredging

J.F. Brennan Construction of La Crosse, Wisc., has just completed work on the Massey’s Ditch dredging project, reports the Dredging Contractors of America.

 

