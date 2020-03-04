TSHD Heortnesse Arrives at A&P Tees

Image source: A&P Group Limited

The trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Heortnesse has arrived back at A&P Tees where it will undergo the second and final program of works which will significantly extend the life of the vessel, A&P Group Limited informs. 

Heortnesse maintains the navigable depth in the ports of Tees and Hartlepool and following detailed analysis of the dredger’s structure and systems, it was concluded that renewal and refurbishment works would enable it to continue its duties in an effective and resilient manner for in excess of 15 years.

The first docking at A&P Tees took place in the autumn and saw the work completed two weeks ahead of schedule.

The vessel has now returned for the second phase of work, the company said.

 

