Anse du Portier Monaco February Time Lapse VIDEO

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

2019 will remain in the Principality’s collective memory as the year in which the new extension of Monegasque territory took visual form: since its launch in 2017, the project has progressed on schedule and, in mid-December 2019, six hectares of land was completed.

2020 has opened a new chapter in the urbanization of the Anse du Portier district: the transition from a strictly maritime construction site to a definitive land-based construction program.

“Numerous preparatory activities, prior to developing the real estate, will keep the teams on site busy throughout 2020. Work must be carried out to make this space usable, so that it can accommodate the one-hectare landscaped park, the various buildings that will line the new waterfront and the developments essential to the functioning of this urban space,” said L’Anse du Portier.

The schedule for 2020 includes a series of operations, some of which began in 2019. There are three major tasks to be completed:

Finish the underwater operations and the work on the caissons;

Develop the qualities of the land to allow for construction;

Intensify the effort on constructing the foundations of the buildings.

In total, more than 1,100 piles will be built and drilled through the earth to the rock, sometimes to a depth of 60 meters. This work will continue until March 2022.