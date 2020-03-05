Mooloolaba Harbor Dredging Kicks Off

zoom Image source: Tuna Australia

Dredging operations in the Mooloolah River inner harbor are now underway, according to the Maritime Safety Queensland.

As reported, Hall Contracting’s cutter suction dredge ‘Navua’ and support work boats will be undertaking the inner harbor dredging project until late March 2020 (weather permitting).

Qld State Member for Maroochydore, Fiona Simpson commented, “Maintaining a safe and navigable waterway is very important for all users of our waterways. Furthermore, this is a great outcome for the port of Mooloolaba as it will ensure commercial fishing will continue to provide employment and flow on economic benefits worth millions of dollars to our community.”

Mooloolaba is home port for a large number of vessels including motorized pleasure craft and yachts, Qld State commercial fishers, and a third of Australia’s tuna longline fleet.

The Mooloolah River is the main commercial waterway in the region and has a long history of sand choking its mouth due to the orientation of the Eastern sea wall and prevailing weather conditions.

The river is constantly dredged to keep the river mouth open, however, the main channel of the inner harbor is also subject to high siltation making it difficult for fishing boats to offload catch or leave the harbor.

Hall Contracting undertakes the yearly maintenance dredging of the Mooloolah River Mouth and replenishment of the beach at Mooloolaba Spit for the Queensland Department of Transport and the Sunshine Coast Regional Council.