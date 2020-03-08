Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (March 2-8, 2020).

Damen Completes TSHD Arco Dijk Maintenance Work

The trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Arco Dijk of Hanson Aggregate Marine has completed its maintenance stop-over at Damen Shiprepair Amsterdam.

Boskalis Releases 2019 Annual Report and Sustainability Report

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. has published both its Annual Report 2019, which includes the new corporate business plan 2020-2022, and their Sustainability Report 2019.

Anse du Portier Monaco February Time Lapse VIDEO

2019 will remain in the Principality’s collective memory as the year in which the new extension of Monegasque territory took visual form: since its launch in 2017, the project has progressed on schedule and, in mid-December 2019, six hectares of land was completed.

Van Oord Opts for Marlink VSAT Connectivity in Indian Waters

Van Oord has selected Marlink’s high throughput VSAT for connectivity in Indian territorial waters, through an agreement with India’s licensed Inflight Maritime Connectivity (IFMC) service partner, Nelco Ltd.

TSHD Ghasha Launching Ceremony VIDEO

The 8.000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ghasha, built for Abu Dhabi’s National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC), was successfully launched on February 19, 2020, at the headquarters of Royal IHC in Kinderdijk.