Lowestoft Coastal Protection Project Progresses

Image source: Coastal Partnership East

Coastal Partnership East and contractors, the Water Management Alliance, are currently carrying out repair and maintenance work at Lowestoft, Suffolk.

Repair and maintenance operations are spread across the sea wall from South Pier/Fisherman’s Wharf heading south.

The project will be undertaken across many types of coastal protection asset in this location, focusing on repairs to sea wall expansion joints, localized repairs to promenade surface, safety/hand railing improvements, timber groyne maintenance.

This work is part of ESC’s coastal protection maintenance budget utilised each year to safeguard the operational effectiveness of key assets that protect economically and environmentally important areas within local communities.

Work also started today at the Hamilton Sea Wall steps in Lowestoft, which is due to last three or four weeks.

