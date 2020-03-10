VIDEO: How Does Eko Atlantic City Get Its Sand?

Eko Atlantic has just released this amazing video, named ‘How Does Eko Atlantic City Get Its Sand?’

Eko Atlantic is a new coastal city being built on Victoria Island adjacent to Lagos, Nigeria, to solve the chronic shortage of real estate in the world’s fastest-growing megacity.

It is a focal point for investors capitalizing on rich development growth based on massive demand – and a gateway to emerging markets of the continent.

The Eko Atlantic Shoreline Protection and Reclamation Project will provide approximately 1000 hectares (ha) of high-quality land for development within the heart of Lagos, Nigeria and will offer a long-term solution to the shoreline erosion problems at Victoria Island, Lagos.

 

