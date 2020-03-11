Manson Kicks Off Oceanside Dredging

The City of Oceanside Harbor, CA, yesterday released the latest update on their dredging project, saying that Manson Construction began dredging operations on Friday, March 6th at approximately 6:30pm.

As of March 9th, they have dredged 49,000 cubic yards of sand.

According to the update, the discharge pipe is currently just north of the pier.

The HR Morris dredge vessel is moving back into the channel in anticipation of bad weather this week.

The estimated completion date is now April 17th, subject to change based on many factors, said the city.

The latest survey completed in September 2019, indicates that there is approximately 310,000 cubic yards of sand available to dredge, with an additional 80,000 cubic yards in the channel if dredged to the -30 feet.

The annual Spring dredging of the harbor inlet is set to provide approximately 400,000 cubic yards of clean sand to Oceanside beaches well before the start of summer.