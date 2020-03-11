MTCC CEO Tours Centara Three Island Reclamation Project

Image source: MTCC

The Maldives Transport and Contracting Company Plc (MTCC) CEO, Adam Azim, inspected the progress of Centara Three Island Reclamation Project today.

Last year, MTCC signed a contract with a Thailand hospitality management and holding company, Centara Hotels and Resorts, for the reclamation works on three islands in Kaafu Atoll area in the Republic of Maldives.

“We have completed the reclamation of the first island and the materials required for the shore protection work were delivered on schedule,” said the company in their official statement.

Thirayuth Chirathivat, the CEO of Centara Hotels and Resorts, signed the agreement on behalf of the company and the former MTCC CEO, Hassan Shah, put his signature on behalf of the Maldives giant.

The signing ceremony was held in October 2019 at the Centara Head Office in Bangkok, Thailand.

Under this agreement, 21 hectares of land from a lagoon in Kaafu Atoll will be reclaimed. Additionally, the scope of work will include shore protection works and the construction of a breakwater.

Image source: MTCC

 

