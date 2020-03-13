Napier Port 6 Wharf Project Update

zoom Image source: Napier Port

Napier Port, New Zealand, has just released the latest update on their 6 Wharf Project saying that HEB Construction are on track to start piling next week.

The new wharf – 350 meters long and 34 meters wide – will be built on piles alongside the existing container terminal.

The wharf will be supported by nearly 400 concrete piles that will be driven up to 35 meters into the underlying sandstone rock.

According to the update, the piling will occur intermittently from Monday through to Saturday from 0730 until 1800 over the next year and a half (until the second half of 2021).

“We’ll be managing construction noise through hours of work and a number of other noise mitigation strategies. This includes using a vibro hammer wherever possible to reduce the impact,” the port said.

The port also added that HEB Construction are continuing to dismantle the revetment wall and install steel sheet piles along a 200m section of the wharf area.

The other 200m of wharf area will be handed over to HEB Construction towards the middle of the year so dismantling and sheet piling can begin.