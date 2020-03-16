East Pass Dredging Begins

Image source: cityofdestin.com

After years of trying to dredge the East Pass, the Army Corps of Engineers – in partnership with the City of Destin and Okaloosa County – is beginning the dredging operations on the navigational channel under a joint FDEP Permit issued to the City and County.  

The project is expected to take approximately 30 days dependent on the weather and the final amount of material to be removed.

The process to get to this point has involved multiple agencies, overcoming weather, funding, and litigation issues, and a final push by Congressman Gaetz’s office to prioritize the East Pass dredging project.

Funding for the project will come from federal funds for the first $1,500,000 and thereafter local from tourism bed tax dollars for another $500,000 or more depending on the final dredging costs. The project is expected to take approximately 30 days dependent on the weather and the final amount of material to be removed.

The dredging is set to remove approximately 250,000 cubic yards+/- of sand from the federal navigation channel.

Per the inlet management plan material is required to be placed on the adjacent eroding beach as determined by an engineering analysis.

 

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

All Set for Port Solent Dredging

ML (UK) Dredging Ltd of Portsmouth, Hampshire, is about to begin a routine maintenance dredging of the Port Solent ...

read more →

Wiggins Channel Dredging Update

This spring City of Marco Island residents will be able to enjoy a wider and more robust section of South Beach ...

read more →

2nd Season of Rothera Works

BAM Nuttall has just announced that a major modernization program at British Antarctic Survey (BAS) Rothera ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
No events No events

U.S. East Coast Dredging Report

Ports up and down the United States East Coast continue to push forward with harbor dredging and other major ...

read more →

Port of Virginia Dredging Begins

A dredging project that will make the Port of Virginia the deepest port on the U.S. East Coast is now underway, ...

read more →

Gulf Shores Dredging Kicks Off

The dredging operations are currently underway along Little Lagoon Pass near West Beach in Gulf Shores, Alabama. ...

read more →

Protecting East Point Lighthouse

A contractor for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) is set to begin work on an interim ...

read more →

Contract for Corpus Christi Jetties

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District, awarded a contract Sept. 23, in the amount of $22.8 million ...

read more →

USACE, ASPA Ink Mobile Deal

Col. Sebastien P. Joly, commander of USACE Mobile District, and James Lyons, director and chief executive officer ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Pass-a-Grille Project Gets OK

Pinellas County, located in the Tampa Bay Area in Central Florida, approved a major beach renourishment project on ...

read more →

Port Aransas Terminal Proposed

Axis Midstream Holdings, LLC is proposing the construction of crude oil export facilities from Taft, San Patricio ...

read more →

USACE to Sign LCA Deal Today

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, and Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District ...

read more →

Lower Mississippi River Dredging

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mississippi Valley New Orleans (MVN) has resumed dredging operations in Southwest ...

read more →

SMD Secures Boskalis Order

Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd has signed a contract to supply a 200Te Multi-Mode Pre Lay Plough to marine service ...

read more →

SWP Dredging in Full Swing

The Big River Coalition – representing 189 companies in the US Gulf – has just released the latest ...

read more →