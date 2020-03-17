All Set for Safety Beach Dredging Project

Image source: Neumann

Martha Cove Owners Corporation (VIC, Australia) is about to begin dredging and beach re-nourishment operations in the Martha Cove Marina and at Safety Beach.

According to the company’s announcement, the dredging and beachfill works will be commencing mid-March.

During the works, approximately 5,000m³ of sand will be deposited along a 350 meter stretch of Safety Beach to the south of the Safety Beach Sailing Club.

Please be assured that any initial odour and sand discolouration associated with the sand transferred to the beach are expected to be minor and will dissipate within a few days,” the company announced.

It is anticipated that the project will be completed by the end of April 2020, weather permitting.

 

