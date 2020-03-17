Life Extension Project of TSHD Heortnesse at A&P Tees

Image source: A&P Group Limited

The teams at A&P Tees are continuing to work on the second phase of the life extension project for the trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Heortnesse.

The new consoles have now been fitted on the Bridge and cables are being run ahead of the new equipment arriving on board and being installed.

The TSHD Heortnesse plays a vital role in maintaining the navigable depth within the ports of Tees and Hartlepool, said A&P Tees.

The renewal and refurbishment works being carried out at A&P Tees aim to extend the vessel’s life by up to 17 years.

The first phase was completed two weeks ahead of schedule last autumn.

