Hansel Marine Raises the Bar in Egypt, Two Units HS-55 CSDs Launched

Hansel Marine, a Chinese manufacturer of dredgers and dredging equipment, has announced that two units of HS-55 series cutter suction dredgers (CSDs) were successfully launched earlier this month at a dredging site in Egypt.

After one month voyage by the general cargo ship, the dredgers arrived at Egypt in early March. The engineers and crew from China assisted the local partner with assembling and launching the dredgers, and will stay at the site for commissioning and helping with the dredging operations.

“Hansel has set up local office in Egypt to serve the clients in middle-east area. With rich experiences in dredging and shipbuilding industry, Hansel also supply dredging and marine equipment & parts, and undertake dredging operation projects for global clients,” said the company in their latest release.

Hansel Marine is located in Nanjing City, Jiangsu Province, southeast of China, which is a Chinese leading manufacturer (shipyard) of kinds of dredgers and marine crafts.

In the circumstance of coronavirus epidemic, Hansel has already successfully restored the normal production.

“We believe that the coronavirus epidemic has been controlled effectively in China. On the day of 19th March, we have zero new confirmed cases in mainland China, Jiangsu Province, already one month no new confirmed case till this day,” said the company.