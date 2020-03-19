Major Milestone for Tangier Jetty, USACE Opens Contract Solicitation

zoom Image source: USACE

Progress towards constructing a navigation improvement project for Tangier Island is hitting a major milestone this month.

The Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, issued a solicitation for an unrestricted, firm fixed price, invitation for bid (IFB) for construction of a jetty located on the small island in the middle of the Chesapeake Bay.

The project involves constructing an approximately 685-foot jetty consisting of riprap/armor stone, riprap/core stone, placement of geotextile fabric, placement of marine mattresses and placement of excavated material in an adjacent placement area. Additionally, incidental work related to construction as well as pre- and post-construction surveys of the project area are required.

“Contractors are encouraged to submit their sealed bids by 2 p.m., April 9, at which time they will be publicly opened,” said USACE in their yesterday’s release.

For Norfolk District Project Manager, Ashton Burgin, the solicitation means the project is showing progress.

“Over the years the district has been working with the commonwealth of Virginia, Accomack County and the town to get this project constructed,” Burgin said. “Soliciting for bids means we are extremely close to starting the construction phase, which the Tangier residents have been anxiously awaiting since we started studying the project.”

A contract award is expected this spring, with a period of performance of 270 days.

The jetty will reduce wave attack on the island’s harbor, helping to protect the fishing fleet and crab houses that are a vital economic engine for the community.