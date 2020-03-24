FRPD Opens Burrard Inlet for Larger Vessels

Image source: FRPD

FRPD – Fraser River Pile & Dredge (GP) Inc. recently completed Berm Construction & Dredging Project at Pacific Coast Terminals (PCT), deepening the channel and basin in the Burrard Inlet for larger carriers.

Using three types of dredgers, FRPD was tasked with dredging up to 400,000m³ from the Burrard Inlet. The purpose of the project was to enlarge the turning basin for bigger ships.

To achieve this, a rock berm was placed in the harbor to contain the material removed from the current turning basin.

The material was dredged utilizing both hydraulic and mechanical methods and placed behind the berm.

FRPD acquired the services of an engineering team to collaborate on the design based on the preliminary containment berm concepts provided by Pacific Coast Terminals.

The scope of work included:

  • Design of berm;
  • Supply of 160,000 tonnes of berm core, and slope protection material;
  • In water transport of the core and slope protection material;
  • 152,000 tonnes of Core material (6” minus) placement;
  • 8,000 tonnes of Slope material (3” x 30”) placement;
  • Hydrographic Survey;
  • PAH impacted dredging;
  • 400,000 m3 of Dredging;
  • In water transport of dredge material to berm.

 

