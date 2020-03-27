Emerald Isle Beach Nourishment Starts Next Week

The Town of Emerald Isle and the Carteret County Shore Protection Office have informed property owners that beach nourishment in western Emerald Isle is scheduled to begin the first full week of April.

However, residents may have already observed pre-construction activities.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has begun transporting beach pipe in the direction of the nourishment area starting yesterday, March 26, 2020.

As reported, GLDD intends to stack the pipes just east of Bogue Inlet Pier on a temporary basis, before transiting the pipes under the Pier, and then continuing westward to the nourishment area.

A few weeks ago, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock set their submerged pipeline in the nourishment area near the Dear Horn Dunes subdivision.

The pipe will be used to pump sand from the dredge to the beach, going east and then west, from the submerged pipeline landing.