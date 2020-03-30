Sand Bypass System Reaches the Half-Way Mark

Image source: Gold Coast Waterways Authority

A major upgrade to the Gold Coast’s Sand Bypass System jetty has just passed the half-way mark, with 5 out of the 10 concrete slabs poured, informs the Gold Coast Waterways Authority.

Once complete, the $3.35 million project will enable critical maintenance works to be carried out effectively and safely on the System’s jet pumps.

According to the Authority, extra beams are being installed underneath the jetty and the deck near each of the 10 jet pumps is being widened so the maintenance crane can continue to operate safely and keep the pumps functioning.

This will ensure sand continues to be pumped northward keeping the Seaway open for the recreation, tourism and marine industries.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

5th Missouri Levee Restored

As of Monday, repairs on the Missouri River Levee System L-550 returned the entirety of the levee system to its ...

read more →

Ocean City Inlet Works Underway

The Army Corps hopper dredge Currituck has arrived in Ocean City, Maryland, for routine maintenance dredging of the ...

read more →

Sand Bypass Works Progress

The Sand Bypass System Jetty upgrade project is progressing well, with the first girder installed this week, the ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Harrington Dredging Continues

Dredging operations at Harrington Back Channel have just passed the half way mark, with the beach renourishment ...

read more →

Sand Bypass to Get Upgrades

A major upgrade to the Gold Coast’s Sand Bypass System jetty will ensure sand continues to be pumped northward ...

read more →

Half Moon Bay Requires Dredging

The Bayside City Council, Victoria, has officially started early dredging investigation works at the Half Moon Bay ...

read more →

New Sand for Woorim Beach

Moreton Bay Regional Council’s contractor, Slurry Systems Pty Ltd, has officially kicked off their first sand ...

read more →

Collier County Beachfill Update

Earth Tech Enterprises, Inc. is about to begin Collier County Beach Renourishment project, according to the ...

read more →

BunkerTrace Pilot Completed

The first pilot of BunkerTrace, the system that combines synthetic DNA tracers and blockchain to manage risk for ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

$20M for Gold Coast Waterways

The Queensland Government is about to invest almost $20 million in Gold Coast waterways over the next 12 months. ...

read more →

Tweed River Dredging Kicks Off

The sand dredging operations on the Tweed River entrance – part of the New South Wales Government’s ...

read more →

Canaveral Work Almost Done

U.S. Rep. Bill Posey praised the soon-to-be-completed Canaveral Harbor Sand Bypass Project (Phase 5) as a unified ...

read more →

GLDD Completes Carteret Beacfill

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s hopper dredge Liberty Island yesterday delivered the last load of sand to eastern ...

read more →

Ngqura Meets Dredging Targets

The South African Port of Ngqura, the first port in the world to have a fixed jet pump sand bypass system, is ...

read more →

New Sand for Jimmys Beach

The construction of a sand transfer system is complete at Jimmys Beach near Hawks Nest, NSW, and the trial ...

read more →