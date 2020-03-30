Sand Bypass System Reaches the Half-Way Mark

A major upgrade to the Gold Coast’s Sand Bypass System jetty has just passed the half-way mark, with 5 out of the 10 concrete slabs poured, informs the Gold Coast Waterways Authority.

Once complete, the $3.35 million project will enable critical maintenance works to be carried out effectively and safely on the System’s jet pumps.

According to the Authority, extra beams are being installed underneath the jetty and the deck near each of the 10 jet pumps is being widened so the maintenance crane can continue to operate safely and keep the pumps functioning.

This will ensure sand continues to be pumped northward keeping the Seaway open for the recreation, tourism and marine industries.