Donjon Wraps Up Manhattan Dredging

In preparation for the arrival of the USNS Comfort to New York, USACE New York District Operations Division moved quickly and approved the necessary dredging permits that allowed Donjon Marine of Hillside, New Jersey, to expedite dredging operations at Manhattan Cruise Terminal, using a crew of 60 and working two 12-hour shifts each day.

This two-week job was completed, as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said, in eight days. It deepened Manhattan Cruise Terminal’s Pier 90 Berth #4 to a depth of 40 ft. by removing 92,000 cubic yards of dredge material.

“I want to thank from our administration everyone who worked to get the dredging done. This ship is here ahead of schedule because of the amazing military. The dredging was done faster than anyone knew it could be done to allow this ship to dock. Everyone pulled together. This was supposed to take two weeks. They did it in eight days. That means help has arrived quicker. We’ll be able to do the life-saving work right now,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio on Manhattan’s westside waterfront two days ago.

“It was great to see everybody pull together under such difficult circumstances in order to achieve an excellent outcome for the USNS Comfort to be safely docked in Berth 4 at Pier 90 this morning,” added Tom Witte, Executive Vice President and Director of Operations for Donjon Marine Company.

Donjon Marine’s clamshell dredge Delaware Bay was supported by three dump scow barges, tender boats, and three tugboats.