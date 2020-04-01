Donjon Wraps Up Manhattan Dredging

In preparation for the arrival of the USNS Comfort to New York, USACE New York District Operations Division moved quickly and approved the necessary dredging permits that allowed Donjon Marine of Hillside, New Jersey, to expedite dredging operations at Manhattan Cruise Terminal, using a crew of 60 and working two 12-hour shifts each day.

This two-week job was completed, as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said, in eight days. It deepened Manhattan Cruise Terminal’s Pier 90 Berth #4 to a depth of 40 ft. by removing 92,000 cubic yards of dredge material.

“I want to thank from our administration everyone who worked to get the dredging done. This ship is here ahead of schedule because of the amazing military. The dredging was done faster than anyone knew it could be done to allow this ship to dock. Everyone pulled together. This was supposed to take two weeks. They did it in eight days. That means help has arrived quicker. We’ll be able to do the life-saving work right now,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio on Manhattan’s westside waterfront two days ago.

“It was great to see everybody pull together under such difficult circumstances in order to achieve an excellent outcome for the USNS Comfort to be safely docked in Berth 4 at Pier 90 this morning,” added Tom Witte, Executive Vice President and Director of Operations for Donjon Marine Company. 

Donjon Marine’s clamshell dredge Delaware Bay was supported by three dump scow barges, tender boats, and three tugboats.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Donjon Crews Busy at Manhattan

Donjon Marine Co., Inc. is expediting dredging operations at Manhattan Cruise Terminal to make way for the U.S. ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (February 17-23, 2020).   ...

read more →

IHC Reservoir Dredging Wraps Up

The dredging activities at their reservoir dredging pilot in India have been successfully completed and the ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (January 6 – January 12, ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (December 16 – 22, ...

read more →

Gladstone Dredging Wraps Up

As part of Gladstone Ports Corporation (GPC) annual maintenance dredging campaign, the trailing suction hopper ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (November 25 – December ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (October 7 – October 13, ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (September 23-29, 2019). ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (September 16-22, 2019). ...

read more →

DonJon Wins Newark Bay Gig

DonJon Marine Co. Inc., from Hillside, New Jersey, has signed a $43.4 million contract for the Newark Bay ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (September 2-8, 2019).   ...

read more →

Newark Bay Contract for Donjon

Donjon Marine, from Hillside, NJ, has won a $12.1 million contract for maintenance dredging of portions of the ...

read more →

BAM Wraps Up Saqr Port Project

BAM International, the operating company of Royal BAM Group active outside Europe, has successfully completed Phase ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (April 15-21, 2019).   ...

read more →