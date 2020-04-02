Dredging Plough – 20 Tons of Steel by Straatman

Image source: mfstraatman.com

Machinefabriek L. Straatman BV is currently producing a dredging plough with a total length of 14 meters and a weight of 20 tons.

“We received the order to produce this big plough from a local tug and workboat company specialized in dredge support. Based on a typical design our dredging engineer executed the detail engineering of this custom-made plough. This approved design suits the specific requirements and wishes of our client,” said the company.

Besides the plough, Straatman also designed the hoisting beam. It will be produced by Straatman too and will be supplied with test certificate.

The main part has a length of 10 meters and can be extended to 14 meters by the use of 2 expansion pieces. These are produced by Straatman as well.

Typical parts of the plough

A typical part of a dredging plough are the so-called cutting teeth.

These wear parts are replaceable and used to scrape the river or seabed. This specific plough the company is building at the moment contains 88 pieces of cutting teeth.

Image source: mfstraatman.com

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Lake Seminole Work Progresses

﻿ The Southwest Florida Water Management District’s WaterMattersTV has just released this very interesting ...

read more →

Dredging Ball Joint by Straatman

Machinefabriek L. Straatman has successfully completed the production, assembly and test of a quick release ball ...

read more →

Portsmouth Dredging in Early Feb.

Surveying and maintenance dredging of the HMNB Portsmouth is set to begin in early February, informs the ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Trinidad Project Nears Completion

Baggerbedrijf de Boer – Dutch Dredging BV is about to complete dredging works at the Queens Wharf and Caricom ...

read more →

New Milestones for Corpus Christi

The Port of Corpus Christi, Texas, ended 2019 with record tonnages for December – 13.8 million cargo tons and ...

read more →

Port of Gdańsk Project on Track

Construction work on the Port of Gdańsk new harbor wharf is moving on nicely, according to the SSAB whose steel ...

read more →

Another Milestone for North Jetty

J.E. McAmis’ project at the Mouth of the Columbia River North Jetty (MCR North Jetty) is getting ready to hit ...

read more →

Milestone for Quai de Flandres

The extension of the Dunkerque Port’s Quai de Flandres was officially inaugurated on June 20 in the presence ...

read more →

First Steel Cut for Hanson Dredger

Damen Shipyards Galaţi, Romania, recently held a steel cutting ceremony to mark the beginning of construction of a ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Damen Plough in the Caspian Sea

For maintenance of a port access channel in the Caspian Sea, Damen recently delivered a plough to a local work ...

read more →

SMD Secures Boskalis Order

Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd has signed a contract to supply a 200Te Multi-Mode Pre Lay Plough to marine service ...

read more →

Antarctic Wharf Season Ends

Yesterday marked the end of a successful first construction phase of the new wharf at Rothera, the largest British ...

read more →

Port of Blyth Dredging Kicks Off

A Port of Blyth maintenance dredging program is set to begin this week, the port said in their latest release.  ...

read more →

MCR Jetty Works in Full Swing

J.E. McAmis has just released this beautiful photo from the Columbia River North Jetty Rehabilitation Project, ...

read more →

Newhaven Leveling Wraps Up

Tug Masters from Shoreham Port’s Marine Team completed vital seabed leveling works in nearby Newhaven Port last ...

read more →