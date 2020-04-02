Offshore Progress Ready for Action

Image source: Acta Marine

Acta Marine’s Crew Transfer Survey Vessel (CTV) Offshore Progress was successfully loaded onto container vessel APL Detroit on the island of La Réunion on March 31 for transport to Rotterdam.

Offshore Progress has been working on the construction project for the Route du Littoral since 2016.

As the works progress towards completion, the number of required crew boats was recently reduced from three to two boats, said Acta Marine in their release.

The remaining vessels Offshore Provider and Offshore Response 1 are expected to continue working until this Summer.

Acta Marine will add this vessel to the North Sea fleet upon arrival in Rotterdam. In Europe, two further sister vessels operate successfully on several dredging and construction projects.

