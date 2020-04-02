WOSI Replenishment Project Complete

Image source: Rep. Lee Zeldin

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company announced today successful completion of a dredging project at Shinnecock Inlet on Long Island.

Works on the $10.7 million West of Shinnecock Inlet (WOSI) emergency replenishment project started in early February.

The area first experienced problems last October and was restored several times by smaller replenishment efforts by State DOT, Suffolk County DPW and Southampton Highway crews but subsequent storms washed away those efforts and the area remained vulnerable.

For this project, the Federal Government together with the Army Corps and GLDD positioned a dredge near the east end of Dune Road in Hampton Bays to rebuild the beach and dune that has repeatedly washed away in recent storms.

During the works, GLDD pumped approx. 600,000 cubic yards of sand onto the beach to bring it and dune up to the designed standard of USACE.

The contractor brought in one of its cutterhead dredges to perform the dredging and beach replenishment work at WOSI, ensuring no impacts to other projects currently underway at West Hampton Beach and Fire Island Inlet to Moriches Inlet.

 

