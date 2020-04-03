Carteret County Beachfill Operations Switch to Salter Path

Image source: Carteret County

Trailing suction hopper dredge Ellis Island has been working non-stop this week on the beach nourishment project in Carteret County, NC.

According to the county officials, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has just completed the Pine Knoll Shores portion of the project.

Now, the contractor will fully transition to Salter Path. Sand for this portion of the project will be delivered through the 6th temporary submerged pipeline of the project (a.k.a. “Line 6”).

And lastly, our final transition to West Emerald Isle is planned for April 8th and will take approximately two weeks to complete – weather & mechanical dependent of course,” the county said in the update.

Under the contract for the phase II of the Post Florence Renourishment Project, GLDD will dredge approx. 1,995,000 cubic yards of sand from the Offshore Dredged Material Disposal Site (ODMDS) associated with Morehead City Federal Navigation Project, pumping the sand along 9.5 miles of Carteret County shoreline.

West Emerald Isle (EI), Salter Path (IB), Pine Knoll Shores (PKS), and West Atlantic Beach will receive 345,000 cy, 140,000 cy, 990,000 cy, and 520,000 cy of sand, respectively.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Carteret Works Moving Westward

Despite a persistent southwest wind generating choppy seas past weekend, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is making ...

read more →

$22M for Coastal Projects in NC

The N.C. Division of Water Resources has awarded $22 million to 13 coastal towns and counties to help with recovery ...

read more →

Ellis Island Arrives in Carteret

As scheduled one the largest hopper dredges in the United States, the Ellis Island has arrived in Carteret County ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

GLDD Makes Progress in Carteret

The Carteret County Shore Protection Office has presented the latest update regarding the county’s Post ...

read more →

Carteret County Works Underway

Works on the Phase II of the Carteret County Post Florence Renourishment Project are in full swing now, informs the ...

read more →

All Set for the Carteret County Job

All preparations for the Phase II of the Carteret County Post Florence Renourishment Project are complete and the ...

read more →

Preparations for Carteret Beachfill

There’s lots of activity taking place on land and in the water at the Atlantic Beach, NC, preparing the site ...

read more →

GLDD Ready for Carteret Beachfill

Phase II of the Carteret County Post Florence Renourishment Project is scheduled to begin in the first week of ...

read more →

$237M for Surf City Beachfill

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will fund a flood and storm damage reduction project (beach nourishment) for the ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Willamette Dredging Underway

Dredging operations on the Willamette River, aimed to remove rock deposits left behind by high river flows, are ...

read more →

GLDD Completes Carteret Beacfill

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s hopper dredge Liberty Island yesterday delivered the last load of sand to eastern ...

read more →

Carteret Beachfill Almost Done

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company (GLDD) vessel Liberty Island got back to work last Sunday (April 21) ...

read more →

Lavallette Beach Works Complete

Beach replenishment operations in Lavallette (NJ) are now complete, according to the Borough latest announcement. ...

read more →

Carteret County Work Continues

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company (GLDD) vessels Liberty Island and Ellis Island have been busy over the past ...

read more →

Ellis Island in Carteret County

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company (GLDD) finished working eastward from the submerged pipeline landing at 8th ...

read more →