Carteret County Beachfill Operations Switch to Salter Path

Trailing suction hopper dredge Ellis Island has been working non-stop this week on the beach nourishment project in Carteret County, NC.

According to the county officials, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has just completed the Pine Knoll Shores portion of the project.

Now, the contractor will fully transition to Salter Path. Sand for this portion of the project will be delivered through the 6th temporary submerged pipeline of the project (a.k.a. “Line 6”).

“And lastly, our final transition to West Emerald Isle is planned for April 8th and will take approximately two weeks to complete – weather & mechanical dependent of course,” the county said in the update.

Under the contract for the phase II of the Post Florence Renourishment Project, GLDD will dredge approx. 1,995,000 cubic yards of sand from the Offshore Dredged Material Disposal Site (ODMDS) associated with Morehead City Federal Navigation Project, pumping the sand along 9.5 miles of Carteret County shoreline.

West Emerald Isle (EI), Salter Path (IB), Pine Knoll Shores (PKS), and West Atlantic Beach will receive 345,000 cy, 140,000 cy, 990,000 cy, and 520,000 cy of sand, respectively.