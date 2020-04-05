Highlights of the Week

Image source: niesternsander.com

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (March 30-April 5, 2020).

 

Donjon Wraps Up Manhattan Dredging

In preparation for the arrival of the USNS Comfort to New York, USACE New York District Operations Division moved quickly and approved the necessary dredging permits that allowed Donjon Marine of Hillside, New Jersey, to expedite dredging operations at Manhattan Cruise Terminal, using a crew of 60 and working two 12-hour shifts each day.

 

Maintaining TSHD Charlock at Niestern Sander

Van den Herik’s trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Charlock has been back at the Niestern Sander shipyard in Farmsum, the Netherlands.

 

Converting General Cargo Vessel to Hopper Dredger

Last year, Holland Shipyards Group was selected by Faasse Dredging for the conversion of a general cargo vessel to a hopper dredger.

 

TSHD Vox Amalia Busy in Den Helder

15 months after the trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Vox Amalia was christened by the Dutch Queen Maxima, the vessel started its first job.

 

Dredging Plough – 20 Tons of Steel by Straatman

Machinefabriek L. Straatman BV is currently producing a dredging plough with a total length of 14 meters and a weight of 20 tons.

 

 

