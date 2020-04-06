Sandringham Coastal Protection Works Underway

Bayside City Council, Victoria, is currently undertaking works in Sandringham to reduce erosion and protect the coastal environment.

These works are taking place along the coastal path and Trey Bit Reserve during April and May.

Key improvements include:

Extending existing fencing along the coastal path to protect flora and fauna;

New drainage at Trey Bit Reserve to reduce erosion;

Jute matting, logs and planting to protect the foreshore from coastal erosion and improve vegetation.

This work is part of Bayside Council’s commitment to protect and ensure the quality of open space, including beaches and foreshore.

The project will be completed in two stages, with fencing and drainage works beginning in early April ahead of the stabilisation and vegetation works in May.