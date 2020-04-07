Buncrana Dredging Kicks Off

Image source: Duffy Excavations Ltd / Duffy Plant Hire

The annual spring shore based dredging operation at Buncrana Pier will take place between Monday, April 6, and  Saturday, April 11, Donegal County Council informs. 

“This is to coincide with the equinoctial spring tides which is the lowest tide level of the year and is the best time for the work to take place,” said the council.

According to their official announcement, this is essential work to ensure the safe operation of the RNLI Lifeboat, the ability of the lifeboat to affect a rescue and for the safety of those at sea.

All necessary and appropriate Covid-19 protocols will be strictly adhered throughout the process.

The work will be supervised by Donegal County Council.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (February 24-March 1, 2020). ...

read more →

Settlement Shores Work Kicks Off

The Settlement Shores canal dredging gets underway today, beginning cleanup operations at Regatta Cove, informs the ...

read more →

Minister Moran Visits Lifford Town

Kevin Moran T.D., Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW) and Flood Relief, ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (November 11 – 17, ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (November 4 – November ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (October 28 – November ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (October 14 – 20, 2019). ...

read more →

Moyne River Dredging Kicks Off

Dredging operations on the Moyne River in Port Fairy, the Western District of Victoria, Australia, are set to begin ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (September 9-15, 2019).   ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (August 19 – 25, 2019). ...

read more →

Paraopeba River Dredging Begins

Vale, a global mining company headquartered in Brazil, has started dredging the tailings from Paraopeba River, ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (June 3-9, 2019).   ...

read more →

Corpus Christi Dredging Kicks Off

The long-awaited expansion of the Corpus Christi Ship Channel is now officially underway. At a special ceremony ...

read more →

Assawoman Dredging Kicks Off

DNREC’s Division of Parks & Recreation has announced that dredging work on a lagoon adjacent to the Assawoman ...

read more →

Leh Nullah Dredging Kicks Off

The Government of Pakistan’s Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has officially kicked of the Leh Nullah ...

read more →