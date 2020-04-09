Centara Three Island Reclamation Project in Full Swing

Image source: MTCC

The Maldives Transport and Contracting Company Plc (MTCC) has just released an update on their Centara Three Island Reclamation Project.

Last year, MTCC signed a contract with a Thailand hospitality management and holding company, Centara Hotels and Resorts, for the land reclamation works on three islands in Kaafu Atoll area.

According to the update, MTCC has completed 84% of land reclamation works for the first island and 75% of works for the second island.

The company also announced that the construction of a groyne and revetment to mitigate the effects of erosion are ongoing for the first island.

The scope of work also includes shore protection works and the construction of a breakwater.

The whole project is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

 

