Centara Three Island Reclamation Project in Full Swing

The Maldives Transport and Contracting Company Plc (MTCC) has just released an update on their Centara Three Island Reclamation Project.

Last year, MTCC signed a contract with a Thailand hospitality management and holding company, Centara Hotels and Resorts, for the land reclamation works on three islands in Kaafu Atoll area.

According to the update, MTCC has completed 84% of land reclamation works for the first island and 75% of works for the second island.

The company also announced that the construction of a groyne and revetment to mitigate the effects of erosion are ongoing for the first island.

The scope of work also includes shore protection works and the construction of a breakwater.

The whole project is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.