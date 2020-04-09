Spotlight on Monaco Land Reclamation Project

Image source: Bouygues

An interesting article appeared in the latest issue of the Van Oord magazine about Monaco’s land reclamation project.

With a growing number of people looking to call Monaco their home, this second smallest country in the world has decided to expand its territory by reclaiming land from the Mediterranean Sea.

Land reclamation is not new to Monaco. Since reclaiming its first land in the late 19th century, the country has expanded its territory by over 20% through various expansions.

Now it has embarked on a new project to reclaim 6 hectares of residential and commercial space that will accommodate 1,000 residents.

Main contractor of the maritime infrastructure, Bouygues Travaux, has installed 18 caissons to form a protective seawall surrounding the reclaimed land. These watertight chambers weigh 10,000 tonnes each and are 26 meters tall.

The new shoreline is designed to follow the contours of the existing shoreline so that marine currents will not be disrupted.

Van Oord’s flexible fallpipe vessels Nordnes and Stornes were deployed to fill in the space inside the caissons.

To read the full story, please click here.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Anse du Portier in February VIDEO

﻿ 2019 will remain in the Principality’s collective memory as the year in which the new extension of Monegasque ...

read more →

IAPH World Port Event in Belgium

This year, dredging takes the spotlight with a special business innovation panel, at the IAPH World Ports ...

read more →

Monaco Land Extension VIDEO

﻿ Anse du Portier Monaco has just released the latest video update on their land reclamation project in Monaco.  ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Pasay Development Project VIDEO

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) was recently awarded a contract for design and construction of the Pasay ...

read more →

Best Interviews of 2019

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular interviews from the past year.   Interview with ...

read more →

Belt Filling Operations Near End

Anse du Portier Monaco has just released the latest update on their land reclamation project, saying that sand ...

read more →

Monaco VIDEO: Filling the Belt

﻿ Anse du Portier Monaco has just released the latest update on their land reclamation project, saying that sand ...

read more →

VIDEO: The 18th Caisson in Place

﻿ Anse du Portier Monaco has just released the latest update on their land reclamation project, saying that the ...

read more →

Hoarafushi Reclamation Wraps Up

The land reclamation works for the construction of an airport in Hoarafushi, Haa Alif Atoll, were successfully ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Forming New Coastline in Monaco

﻿ The Monaco Land Extension Project reached another important milestone last month – the 17th caisson was ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (July 22-28, 2019).   ...

read more →

Monaco Caissons Belt Completed

﻿ Just one year after the arrival of the first caisson, the Monaco Land Extension Project reached another amazing ...

read more →

London Hosts Dredging Summit

The 10th Dredging & Land Reclamation Summit 2019 will take place from 15-18 July 2019 in London. This summit, ...

read more →

Mexican Deal for Van Oord

The Mexican President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, gave the go-ahead yesterday for the land reclamation works ...

read more →

'Anse du Portier' Moves Ahead

Jan De Nul is entering the next phase on the first eco-friendly residential land extension project ‘Anse du ...

read more →