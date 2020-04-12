Highlights of the Week

Image source: DEME

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (April 6-12, 2020).

 

CEMEX Go Innovation Almost Ready for Delivery

The first of Damen’s new Marine Aggregate Dredgers, a 103.5 meter long CEMEX Go Innovation is almost ready for delivery to her new owner in the UK.

 

PHOTO: DEME’s TSHDs Breydel and Scheldt River in Italy

DEME Group’s trailing suction hopper dredgers (TSHDs) Breydel and Scheldt River worked side by side recently to complete the first phase of the deepening works in the Port of Salerno in Italy.

 

Poland to Complete Construction of CSD Willem van Rubroeck

Jan De Nul Group’s biggest self-propelled cutter suction dredger was successfully loaded on board a semi-submersible transport vessel last week in Croatia, sending her to Poland for further completion of the construction works.

 

COVID-19 Pandemic: DEME Charters Hotel Ship

To ensure safe crew changes on board dredgers and offshore vessels during the COVID-19 pandemic, DEME will charter a hotel ship for pre-quarantining as of this weekend.

Lotos Shipyard to Build Four Bucket-Wheel Dredgers

Lotos Shipyard (Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) in the Astrakhan Region has won a tender for construction of four self-propelled bucket-wheel dredgers, PortNews reports.

 

 

