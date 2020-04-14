Advancing Del Mar’s Sand Replenishment Program

Image source: delmar.ca.us

City of Del Mar, CA, is advancing a program to streamline the placement of high-quality sand on the city beaches and has released an environmental document for public review.

With mitigation and monitoring, the Sand Compatibility Opportunistic Use Program – or SCOUP – would not cause significant impacts to the environment, according to the Mitigated Negative Declaration document.

“With a SCOUP in place, Del Mar could readily accept beach-quality material from infrastructure or development projects for shoreline replenishment,” the city said in their latest release.

Sand replenishment is one of Del Mar’s top strategies for addressing sea level rise.

The SCOUP is expected to come before the Planning Commission and City Council for approval this summer. Further federal and state approvals are necessary, as well, said the city.

The public comment period for the SCOUP Mitigated Negative Declaration opens on April 16 and closes at 5 p.m. May 16.

