Fremantle’s Port Beach Ready for Winter Storms

Image source: City of Fremantle

The City of Fremantle, WA, has successfully completed the construction of a temporary rock wall to protect coastal assets at Port Beach from erosion.

In December last year Fremantle Council approved the construction of a temporary rock wall as the preferred interim measure to protect facilities including the change rooms, surf club annex and the Coast Port Beach restaurant from coastal erosion.

The state government committed $200,000 towards the project.

The works involved digging into the existing dune, installing a geotextile membrane, construction of the wall, and the restoration of the dune in front and on top of the wall to maximize beach area.

The restored dune has been covered with hessian matting to prevent sand from blowing away in the short term. Work to revegetate the dune will be carried out in May and June.

