Timaru Dredging Wraps Up

Image source: dutchdredging.nl

Dredging operations at Timaru’s port have been successfully wrapped up, New Zealand’s news site Stuff reports. 

According to the PrimePort Timaru chief executive, Phil Melhopt, the trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Albatross was stationed in Timaru where it had been keeping the main channel into the port at required depths of about 10.8 meters.

The dredger’s work included removing sediment from the sea floor to maintain the depth for ships going in and out of Timaru’s port.

The Albatross is owned by Netherlands-based company Dutch Dredging, which won the 10-year contract to conduct dredging operations for five New Zealand ports, including Timaru’s, in November 2016.

