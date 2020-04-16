Remontowa Completes Nordic Giant Repairs

Image source: Remontowa

Remontowa Shiprepair Yard S.A. has just completed repairs of the backhoe dredger Nordic Giant.

According to the company, the scope of works on this Boskalis-owned dredger consisted of hull maintenance, painting and dredger equipment repairs.

Worth to mention is that Nordic Giant was built in 1999. The dredger is 55m long, 17m wide and her moulded depth is 4m, and has a dredging depth of up to 23m.

Immediately after the repairs she left the shipyard, was towed to Sweden for dredging works related to laying the power cable at the bottom of the sea.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

NIB Finances Klaipeda Expansion

Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) and the Klaipeda State Seaport Authority (KSSA) have signed a 19-year credit facility ...

read more →

OSIL Giant Piston Corer for CSIRO

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) in Australia has purchased a 24m Giant ...

read more →

Klutina Wins Missouri Deal

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, awarded last week a $12 million construction contract to Klutina ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Missouri Levee Repairs Continue

The US Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District continues to complete repairs after record flooding earlier this ...

read more →

Lincolnshire Scheme Underway

Repairs are now underway on flood banks damaged by recent wet weather, with Environment Agency teams using ...

read more →

Final Test in Delta Flume

High waves battered the Nordic rock in the Deltares Delta Flume on the afternoon of Wednesday, 27 November, when ...

read more →

Three Levee Systems Repaired

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, has completed repairs to levees damaged on three of the ...

read more →

Work Starts on South Breakwater

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, began repairs to the damaged portion of the Buffalo South ...

read more →

L575a Deal for Weston Solutions

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, awarded a $2.7 million contract Wednesday to build up the ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Ryba to Repair Buffalo Breakwater

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District has awarded a $6.1 million contract to Ryba Marine for repairs ...

read more →

Contract for L550 Levee Repairs

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District awarded a $22.1 million contract to Weston Solutions of ...

read more →

Contract for Bartlett Levee Works

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, awarded an $249,218 contract yesterday to close a breach in the ...

read more →

Van Oord Opts for Wilson Sons

Wilson Sons Estaleiros, one of Brazil’s largest providers of integrated logistics and supply chain solutions, ...

read more →

WFG Access Closes for Repairs

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District’s Walter F. George Lake Project is closing public access to both ...

read more →

Levee L575 Contract Awarded

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, awarded a $12 million contract last week for a second initial ...

read more →