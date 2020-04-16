Remontowa Completes Nordic Giant Repairs

Remontowa Shiprepair Yard S.A. has just completed repairs of the backhoe dredger Nordic Giant.

According to the company, the scope of works on this Boskalis-owned dredger consisted of hull maintenance, painting and dredger equipment repairs.

Worth to mention is that Nordic Giant was built in 1999. The dredger is 55m long, 17m wide and her moulded depth is 4m, and has a dredging depth of up to 23m.

Immediately after the repairs she left the shipyard, was towed to Sweden for dredging works related to laying the power cable at the bottom of the sea.