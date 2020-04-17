Former Dredging Depot to Become Offshore Wind Hub

zoom Image source: Port of Amsterdam

The Port of Amsterdam will turn a dredging depot at the former Averijhaven into an energy port to serve as a base for the construction and maintenance of offshore wind farms.

The port is carrying out the Energiehaven project in collaboration with the province of North Holland, the municipality of Velsen, Tata Steel, and the Port of IJmuiden.

Energiehaven located on the North Seaside, in front of the sea locks in IJmuiden, will spread over 15 hectares.

The new facility will feature a quay of 580 meters, 200 meters of which will be a heavy-duty quay with a water depth of 12.5 meters. The remaining 380 meters will be a standard quay with a water depth of ten meters.

The work on developing the project will start in 2020.

The next steps in the project will be to empty the dredging depot at the former Averijhaven and to carry out an Environmental Impact Assessment for the project.